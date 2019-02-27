Maine chefs, restaurants well-represented among James Beard Award semifinalists

PORTLAND, maine (WMTW) Semifinalists for the James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday, and Maine is well-represented.
Nine Maine restaurants, chefs and breweries have been nominated for this year's awards.
The semifinalists will be narrowed to a list of finalists next month.
James Beard Awards winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago.
Below is a list of Maine semifinalists.
Outstanding Baker
Alison Pray, Standard Baking Co., Portland, Maine
Outstanding Restaurant
Fore Street, Portland, Maine
Outstanding Service
Back Bay Grill, Portland, Maine
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine
Best Chef: Northeast
Chad Conley and Greg Mitchell, Palace Diner, Biddeford, Maine
Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth, Maine
Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom, Maine
Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, Suzuki's Sushi Bar, Rockland, Maine
Vien Dobui, Cong Tu Bot, Portland, Maine