Maine chefs, restaurants well-represented among James Beard Award semifinalists

Semifinalists for the James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday, and Maine is well-represented.

Nine Maine restaurants, chefs and breweries have been nominated for this year's awards.

The semifinalists will be narrowed to a list of finalists next month.

James Beard Awards winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago.

Below is a list of Maine semifinalists.

Outstanding Baker

Alison Pray, Standard Baking Co., Portland, Maine

Outstanding Restaurant

Fore Street, Portland, Maine

Outstanding Service

Back Bay Grill, Portland, Maine

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine

Best Chef: Northeast

Chad Conley and Greg Mitchell, Palace Diner, Biddeford, Maine

Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth, Maine

Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom, Maine

Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, Suzuki's Sushi Bar, Rockland, Maine

Vien Dobui, Cong Tu Bot, Portland, Maine