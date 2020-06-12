Maine candy maker to change name as the nation becomes more racially sensitive

A Maine candy maker is changing their company name in light of current events.

The owner of Black Dinah Chocolatiers says by mid-July, they will be making chocolates and confections under a new name.

Kate Shaffer says the transition to a new name actually began last fall well before the Black Lives Matter protests.

Black Dinah Chocolatiers is named after Black Dinah Mountain on Isle au Haut, where the company started.

They moved their headquarters to Westbrook and that's when Shaffer says they started hearing negative feedback about the name.

"Perspective is powerful. We've been changing ours a lot lately. And I realized I was wrong. The time is now. It's always been now," said Shaffer.

As for what their new name will be, Shaffer says that will be revealed soon.