Maine bus service topped 2M riders for first time in '19

The transit service that serves Maine's largest metropolitan area broke its own ridership record in 2019, when it topped 2 million riders for the first time.

The service says ridership on METRO, which serves the Portland area, began growing in 2014 and has continued since.

Greater Portland Transit District recorded 2.1 million riders in 2019, up 8% from the previous year's mark.

The increased ridership follows system enhancements, added frequency, new routes, new buses and other improvements.

METRO is the largest public transportation agency in the state