One week after a deadly crash in Randolph, New Hampshire killed seven motorcyclists, Stars & Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport held a fundraiser for Jarheads MC.

Many of those killed in that crash belonged to the club.

One dollar from every pint sold at Friday night's event went to the GoFundMe page set up for the club. There was a raffle for prizes, too.

More than $5,500 was raised and Casco Bay Ford will match at least $2,000 of that amount.