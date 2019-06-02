Maine bear hunters proposal for an overhaul will have to wait

Maine's bear hunters were hoping for big wins in the legislature this year, but their proposals for an overhaul of the state's hunting rules will have to wait.

Lawmakers considered a change offered by a pro-hunting group this year that would have given state biologists the ability to adjust the length of the season and the number of animals a hunter can kill.

The committee considering it decided late last month to hold the proposal over until the next legislative session in January.

Another proposal to create a spring bear hunt failed to win the approval of the same committee.

