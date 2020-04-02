Maine based youth program group offering COVID-19 affected scholarships

A Maine-based youth program is designating $15,000 dollars in scholarship money to those dealing with the ripple effect of COVID-19.

Rippleffect provides outdoor adventure programming in Southern Maine.

The non-profit already helps with funding for its programs.

This scholarship money is specifically for families dealing with financial burdens from the pandemic whether it's job loss, business revenue loss or stress from those working the front lines.

Any Maine resident is eligible to apply, just log onto

https://www.rippleffectmaine.org/scholarships

