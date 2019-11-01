Maine-based sports apparel retailer Olympia Sports closing 76 stores

A New England retailer that began 43 years ago with its first store in the Maine Mall will begin store closing sales Friday at nearly half of its locations.

Olympia Sports, a Maine-based athletic footwear and apparel chain, was purchased by lifestyle brand JackRabbit in October.

Olympia Sports President Ed Manganello founded the company 43 years ago at the mall in South Portland and expanded to more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

The 76 closing stores were not part of the JackRabbit acquisition.

Storewide discounts will be offered on all men's, women's and kids' sneakers, running shoes, basketball shoes, boots, joggers, sweatpants, hoodies, sweatshirts, long- and short-sleeved T-shirts, coats, socks, hats, and other items.

Here's a list of locations closing in Maine:

-Bangor - Bangor Mall

-Belfast- Reny's Plaza

-Biddeford - Biddeford Crossing

-Farmington - Hannaford Plaza

-Freeport - Freeport Square

-Sanford- The Center For Shopping Plaza

-South Paris