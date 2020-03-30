Maine based seafood website catching attention amid coronavirus pandemic

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, many of us are buying more locally sourced foods.

And that includes seafood.

A website created by a University of Maine assistant professor is doing its part ot help.

Joy Hollowell tells us more about the Local Catch Network.

"What has been interesting since COVID 19 and the pandemic, is that the general public is starting to think about where does their food come from."

Joshua Stoll was already thinking that nearly a decade ago when he founded the website https://localcatch.org/

"We were wanting to create a space for consumers to go to find their local seafood," Stoll explains.

At the same time, the University of Maine Assistant Professor of Marine Policy wanted to give fishermen a platform.

"To share lessons learned, best practices, ask for assistance," he says.

The local catch network stretches across the entire United States as well as Canada. It includes not just fishermen and consumers but also researchers, all committed to providing local food to local folks.

"Many people know about community supported agriculture, but we often forget that fish is food too," Stoll says.

Fishermen and other community groups marketing directly and locally to consumers, can register on the site https://localcatch.org/ for free. Their location is then added to an interactive seafood finder map.

"And I can say in the last 10 days, we've had a surge of people registering so we have more and more seafood locations on the map right now," says Stoll.

Tuesday, March 31st the Local Catch Network will be hosting a free national online forum. Fishermen, community organizers, and others will be able to share updates, lessons learned, and other critical information in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It begins at 1 pm our time, and you do need to register for advance.

Here's a direct link to the sign-up: https://maine.zoom.us/meeting/register/vJwvfuyhqjooTtioi8hIx0L2VSQlWohdmA