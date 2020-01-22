Maine bartender makes it 3 wins in a row on 'Jeopardy!'

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine bartender Dennis Coffey made it three wins in a row Tuesday night on "Jeopardy!"
Coffey, of Old Orchard Beach, won $12,001 on Monday's episode, bringing his total winnings to more than $51,000.
Coffey went into final Jeopardy in second place, but pulled off the win by getting the clue correct.
It was another close call for Coffey, who won Monday's game by $1.
Coffey won $21,601 on Friday's episode despite a slow start, as well.
Duffy's Tavern and Grill in Old Orchard Beach hosted a viewing party Friday night to cheer on Coffey, referred to in a post as "our brilliant bartender."
Coffey is hardly the first Mainer to appear on the popular game show.
In October, Jessica Garsed, a librarian from Augusta, had a three-night winning streak.
She won more than $53,000, which she said she planned to use for a rail trip through Canada.
Coffey can make it four wins in a row Wednesday night.