Maine bartender makes it 3 wins in a row on 'Jeopardy!'

Maine bartender Dennis Coffey made it three wins in a row Tuesday night on "Jeopardy!"

Coffey, of Old Orchard Beach, won $12,001 on Monday's episode, bringing his total winnings to more than $51,000.

Coffey went into final Jeopardy in second place, but pulled off the win by getting the clue correct.

It was another close call for Coffey, who won Monday's game by $1.

Coffey won $21,601 on Friday's episode despite a slow start, as well.

Duffy's Tavern and Grill in Old Orchard Beach hosted a viewing party Friday night to cheer on Coffey, referred to in a post as "our brilliant bartender."

Coffey is hardly the first Mainer to appear on the popular game show.

In October, Jessica Garsed, a librarian from Augusta, had a three-night winning streak.

She won more than $53,000, which she said she planned to use for a rail trip through Canada.

Coffey can make it four wins in a row Wednesday night.