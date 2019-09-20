Maine baby born on Sept. 19, 2019 at 9:19 a.m.

On Sept. 19, 2019, the last day in the stretch of the September date palindrome, a baby was born in Lewiston.

The Smithgalls welcomed baby Madison at, yes, 9:19 a.m. at Lewiston's Central Maine Medical Center on Thursday.

WMTW spoke with the new family Thursday afternoon. Madison and her mother are both in good health.

"The doctor asked one of the nurses, 'Hey, what time is it, what time is it?' And they were like it's 9:18 right now and then her head ended up popping out just before it was 9:20 so it was 9:19 in the morning right when she came out," Andrew Smithgall said.

This is the Smithgall's second child, and the family has no doubt that this little one will certainly have a lucky number for the rest of her life.

The icing on this birthday cake? Madison's birth height was measured at 19 inches long.