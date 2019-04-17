Maine astronaut to make first spaceflight, NASA announces

A Maine astronaut will make her first spaceflight to the International Space Station later this year, NASA announced this week.

Jessica Meir, who grew up in Caribou, will launch to the space station in September. She will return to Earth next spring.

Meir was selected as an astronaut in 2013 while serving as an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital.

She holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Brown University, a master's degree in space studies from International Space University and a doctorate in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.