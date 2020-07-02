Maine arts organizations to benefit from $400,000 in grants through CARES Act

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree says eight Maine organizations are set to receive a total of $400,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The money comes in the form of grants funded through the CARES Act.

It will be used to pay staff salaries, fees for artists or contracted personnel, and facilities costs.

“As the co-chair of the Congressional Arts Caucus, I know how much of an economic impact arts and cultural organizations have on our local economy," said Pingree. "Maine’s arts organizations are not only great spaces for cultural enrichment—they are employers and cornerstone institutions for local economies."

She says she's urging her colleagues to include additional funding for the arts in any future COVID-19 relief package.

Each of these organizations will receive $50,000 dollars:

Portland Symphony Orchestra – Portland, Maine

Portland Ovations – Portland, Maine

Portland Stage Company – Portland, Maine

The Telling Room – Portland, Maine

Points North Institute, aka Camden International Film Festival – Camden, Maine

Cultural Resources, Inc. – Rockport, Maine

Penobscot Theatre Company – Bangor, Maine

L.A. Public Theatre, Inc., aka The Public Theatre – Lewiston, Maine