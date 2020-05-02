Maine artist uses coronavirus drawings to spread encouragement

t can be hard to put everything you are feeling during the coronavirus pandemic into words, but as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. A Portland artist is offering a series of coronavirus-related illustrations online for free.

When the outbreak started, Jessica Esch, who owns Shinebolt, started drawing.

"It was just really a way for me to channel my anxiety and to feel like I was contributing something to what was going on," said Esch.

Esch is offering free downloads of each of the drawings encouraging people to be safe. There are 19 images available, you can check them out and download.

"People can use them to get the word out. And encourage people to stay home and wear masks when they're out in public," she said.

The illustrations have been downloaded hundreds of times from Maine to California and as far away as Australia.

"I hope they share them far and wide," said Esch. "The whole point of this is it's going to take all of us if we are going to slow the spread and flatten the curve."

Esch's "Sloth the Spread" image is even being printed on T-shirts to raise money for Cooking for Community in Portland. The organization is working with local restaurants to make meals for the hungry using locally-sourced food.

Esch says she hopes the illustrations bring a smile and drive home the message to stay safe.

"This is also just a way, when people are freaking out, that I believe that illustration and art can provide comfort," she said.