Maine animal control officers train to save dogs left in hot cars

As it gets hotter and hotter this summer, one problem that is unfortunately too common is people leaving their dogs in hot cars.

Animal control officers from around the state took part in a training in Augusta on Thursday to make sure they're up to date on best practices.

"This time of year, people don't realize here in Maine that it does still get very hot in their cars, and some people still make the mistake of bringing their dogs out into their vehicles with them as they're doing errands or they're going from spot to spot," said Liam Hughes, Director of the Animal Welfare Program for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

They learned about what the law allows them to do in terms of going into a car to save an animal, as well as the proper steps to take care of a dog that's overheated.

"We want to make sure that the animal control officers and law enforcement officers that have the ability to force entry into a vehicle to remove a dog in distress have the proper training and tools that they can go in and remove the animal safely, get it the medical attention they need, and they follow all of the laws and procedures in Maine state law," said Hughes.

It's been a hot summer so far, and more intense heat is coming.

"With this weekend especially coming into 95 degrees into the interior of Maine, please don't do it," said Tom Caffrey, Animal Control Officer for Osborn and Lake St. George State Park staff. "Hydrate yourself, and don't bring your animals to the store. Please don't do it."

"People need to remember, that's the kind of conditions that the dog is facing," said Hughes. "They don't have sweat glands. They are wearing a fur coat. They don't shed heat like we do. So they suffer through heat changes very differently than what we deal with."

Again, animal control officers urge you to never leave your dog in your car, no matter how long.