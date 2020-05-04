Maine and Massachusetts nonprofits working together to feed veterans

‘222 Cares’ is a non-profit organization here in Maine, trying to get the word out about Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s food distribution program to veterans in need.

The foundation has a truckload of non-perishable food items to distribute in Bangor on Wednesday and is looking for more veterans to register.

‘222 Cares’ worries that because so many Maine Veterans live below the poverty line, many may not have internet access to sign up.

Rob Jones is the President of 222 Cares and wants vets and their families to call him if they need help getting registered.

“852-0946, if you can't log into the internet, you can’t get signed up that way, give me a call," Jones said. "I can physically sign you up over the phone. I’ll have a contact sheet for you, and all we’ll need then is a valid form of veteran I.D.”

Jone's number is (207) 852-0946. For more information visit mass militarysupportfoundation.org or 222cares.org.

