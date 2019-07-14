Maine among states regulating 'autocycles'

It's going to be easier for Mainers to test drive and operate those new-fangled "autocycles" that are a cross between a car and a motorcycle.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill that eliminates the requirement to have a motorcycle license to operate one of the machines.

Mike Tevanian, manager of West-Port Motorsports, said some potential buyers had been turned off by the prospect of going through the process of getting a motorcycle license to operate something that drives like a car with a steering wheel and foot pedals.

States are making progress in regulating autocycles. The National Conference of State Legislatures said more than 40 states now have definitions for them.