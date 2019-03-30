Maine airman killed trying to stop robbery laid to rest

An airman and Westbrook native killed while trying to stop an armed robbery was laid to rest Saturday.

The body of Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr., 23, was brought back to Maine last week.

McKeough was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Four teens are charged with capital murder in McKeough's killing.

McKeough was a graduate of Westbrook High School.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Travis Mills Foundation.