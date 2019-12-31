Maine agency staff gives green light to transmission line

A rural zoning agency's staff has concluded that a proposed transmission line to bring Canadian hydropower to the New England grid meets land use regulations.

The staff recommendation comes ahead of a January 8th meeting of the Land Use Planning Commission, which tabled a previous discussion after a debate over a remote pond.

Central Maine Power later amended its proposal to avoid the pond at a cost of about $1 million.

Central Maine Power's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the regional power grid to meet Massachusetts' green energy goals.