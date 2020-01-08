Maine agency signs off on $1B hydropower transmission line

The state agency that handles zoning in unregulated territories has given its approval to a proposed $1 billion transmission line aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid.

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission on Wednesday determined that the project met zoning and land use standards.

But the New England Clean Energy Connect faces additional regulatory hurdles. Central Maine Power's project would allow up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the regional power grid to meet Massachusetts' green energy goals.