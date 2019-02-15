Maine Wildlife Park announces death of popular moose

The Maine Wildlife Park in Gray has lost an animal who they say was one of the park's most popular moose ambassadors.

"George the Moose" was nearly 15 years old when he died last weekend.

We're told more than 1.6 million people visited George during his time at the park.

He and his sister were brought there in 2004 after being found in northern Maine.

Officials say the calves were unable to cross the St. John River without their mother.

George died of old age.

They say his longevity rivaled some of the oldest captive moose in the world.