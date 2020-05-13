Maine Wildfires in 2020 already eclipse all of 2019

Officials with the Maine Forest Service say they've already responded to more wildfires this year than in all of 2019.

They say weather patterns and the spring storm that downed so many trees contribute to the fires.

Also, more people are home, raking up brush in their yards, and burning it.

Issues arise when those fires are left unattended or there isn't enough water on hand to put them out.

"Smokey actually says this once in a while," said Kent Nelson of the Maine Forest Service. "He says keep the piles small - not tall. In other words, if you were going to burn a pile, start out small. Keep it small. You have more control when it's a small fire. And that way it doesn't escape and become a wildfire."

He adds people should follow the requirements listed on their burn permits.