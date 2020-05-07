Maine Wardens recover body of missing fisherman

Maine Wardens recovered the body of a fisherman who fell out of his canoe on Estes Lake in Sanford earlier this week.

56-year old Kenneth Ham of Hollis, was fishing with his 8-year-old son and a friend on Monday.

According to wardens, Ham was reaching back to adjust his son's life jacket when the canoe flipped.

Ham's body was found in a rocky area of the lake on Wednesday morning by a remote underwater vehicle.

His son and the friend were rescued after spending 35 minutes in the water.

