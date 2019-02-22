Maine Warden Service reminds snowmobile drivers to drive safe and responsibly

There have been five fatal snowmobile accidents this winter and the Maine Warden Service wants to remind you to stay safe on the trails.

They say they've responded to about 100 total crashes this season.

Speed is the top issue they say causes problems on the trails.

We're told this is especially important when driving on trails you're unfamiliar with and around turns.

"The crashes typically have an overwhelmingly theme and it's speed, so people really need to slow down," said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service. "They need to ride responsibly. They need to operate as if they were in a car. They need to leave enough distance between them and the person in front of them."

The Warden Service also wants to remind folks to respect the land that the trails are on, and stay on the marked trails.