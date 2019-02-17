Maine Warden Service investigating two fatal snowmobile crashes

The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened Saturday afternoon on Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway.

We're told Gracie Onofrio, 52, of Norway, hit a snowbank and was thrown into the air from her snowmobile.

A second snowmobile hit Onofrio, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The Maine Warden Service is also investigating another fatal crash that happened Saturday night on Thompson Lake in Poland.

Troy Marden, 17, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, failed to turn a corner, hit a snowbank and was ejected from his vehicle.

The Maine Warden Service said Marden was pronounced dead at the scene.

These were the fourth and fifth snowmobile fatalities of the season.

The Maine Warden Service reminds all snowmobile operators to be mindful of their surroundings and manage their speed.