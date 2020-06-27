Maine Warden Service honors two of their own

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is honoring two of their own.

Game Warden Sergeant Tim Spahr of Kennebunk oversees York/Cumberland county.

He was recognized this week as Game Warden Supervisor of the Year for 2019.

Spahr began his career with the Maine Warden Service in 1996.

Since then he has received several commendations from agencies across the U.S.

Game Warden Joey Lefebvre of Damariscotta patrols Lincoln/Knox county.

He was named the 2019 Maine Game Warden of the Year.

Warden Lefebvre, too began his career in the mid-90's.

We're told he's been an instrumental part of training and mentoring many of the new game wardens.

Both were honored for their achievements at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro this week.

