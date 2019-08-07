Maine Veterans can seek care at Urgent Care Centers without referral from VA

Maine Veterans can now go to several urgent care centers without asking the VA for permission first.

That's according to the Kennebec Journal.

The paper says it's thanks to the Veterans' Affairs Mission Act which helps to provide Veterans better access to private healthcare.

In order to get this benefit, the paper says you have to be enrolled in the VA Health Care System and must have received treatment through the system within the past couple of years.

To learn more visit, https://www.va.gov/