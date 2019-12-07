Maine Veterans Projects hosts 2nd annual "Cornhole for a Cause" tournament

A local brewery and a local veteran’s organization teamed up Saturday to help in the fight against veteran suicide.

Maine Veterans Project teamed up with Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company to host the second annual "Cornhole for a Cause" tournament.

More than 20 teams participated.

There was a silent auctions and other fundraising opportunities as well.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Maine Veterans Project.

Last year they were able to raise more than $3,000 for the cause but organizers say it’s so much more than a fundraiser.

"The reality is that so many of our veteran’s right in our community need help,” said Andrew Geaghan, owner of Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company. “They need support and as much as tangible, financial, and physical help they some of them need, I think it's really important for us to stand up and say, "We think about you." "We support you." "We appreciate you, and we want to do something to say, "thank you."

"The most important part is to have a venue for people to get out of their houses, talk to other people, and just get out of the house for a day,” explained Shawn Goodwin of Maine Veterans Project. “Obviously, it is a fundraiser and I think we will do really well there so, we can go ahead and knock out some of the projects on our list this year."

We are told they made over 25-hundred dollars.

For more information on Maine Veterans Project visit: https://maineveteransproject.org/.

