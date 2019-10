The third annual Veterans Benefit Tattoo Contest, sponsored by Maine Veterans Project and Diversified Ink, will be held at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on Sunday, November 10 from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

This is a one-of-a-kind fund-raiser featuring a live tattoo contest, live music, lots of raffles, cash bar and food.

Donations are encouraged.

All proceeds are going to the Maine Veterans Project.

For more information visit: https://maineveteransproject.org/.