Maine Veterans Project receives $13,000 from Aubuchon Hardware

After more than a month of fundraising for the Maine Veterans Project, Aubuchon Hardware has raised just over thirteen thousand dollars.

Customers at the Newport and Brewer Aubuchon location have been able to donate at the register for the past few weeks.

Today at the Brewer location, Aubuchon handed over a check to the president of the Maine Veterans Project who says the money will go to good use for Maine veterans

"We try and maximize every dollar we get and expand it. So this is going to equal a lot of roofs, a lot of home improvement projects, vehicle repairs, heating fuel, you name it. If a veteran out there needs it, then we're going to do our best to make it happen."

Goodwin also says this is one of the largest donations the organization has ever been given.