Maine Troop Greeters honored at Memorial Brick Dedication Ceremony

Four names were added to a permanent memorial in Bangor.

The Maine Troop Greeters Memorial Brick Dedication Ceremony took place at the Bangor International Airport.

Folks gathered at the Troop Greeter Pavilion to honor those who passed away last year.

Each year names of the troop greeters and greeter service dogs are added to the brick path.

This year Edward Campbell, Sue Mock, Carole Hardin and Joe Mizda were honored.

Those who are part of the Troop Greeters say this is an emotional ceremony for a group of people who are truly like family to each other.

"It is. It is very emotional. during the ceremony I mentioned how it's hard to lose a friend but it's harder when that friend is family. We're just so close and we're such a close-knit group," said Allison Hernandez, Maine Troop Greeter.

"To remember our fallen friends, our family members is very special and at least lets people know, we're here and we're not going anywhere," said Debra Milner, Maine Troop Greeter.

The Troop Greeter Pavilion was created in 2012 and is located across from airport entrance.

They say since 2003 they have greeted more than 1.5 million military members on around 7,800

flights.