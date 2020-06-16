Maine Troop Greeters have special video message for troops landing in Bangor

Since 2003, Maine Troop Greeters have been at Bangor International Airport to welcome more than 7,500 flights carrying troops.

Because of COVID-19, Troop Greeters aren’t able to be at the airport in person for now.

So the airport put together a video featuring greeters along with past footage of the greeters at the airport to share a message with Troops making a stop at BIA.

So far, troops on two flights have seen the video, and Bangor International says it means as much to the greeters as it does the Troops.

"It's important to this group,” said Aimee Thibodeau, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Bangor International Airport. “A lot of them are retired vets themselves. Many of them from the Vietnam era. Where they didn’t get the warmest welcome home. And it’s very important to them that these troops get a proper send-off, or return home no matter what their mission is.”

To see the video, go to Maine Troop Greeters and Museum Facebook Page.