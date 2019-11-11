Maine Troop Greeters add online database for challenge coins

The Maine Troop Greeters have a new, easier way for people to search through their collection of military challenge coins.

Over 6000 challenge coins line the wall at Bangor International Airport.

It's a collection that has been growing since 2003 as returning troops leave the tokens that represent their military unit.

Now, it's large enough that the greeters have added an online database to help people find specific coins.

Ken Vaillancourt is the research director for the Maine Troop Greeters.

"What we like to do is get as much information about the individual coins and the individual units as we can. We hear stories and I try to add that on to the individual coins that are involved."

You can find any coin on the website, and there is contact information if you know stories about a coin.

The Maine Troop Greeters have welcomed 1,584,058 troops home since May of 2003.