Maine Trivia Tournament held in Bangor Friday night

Folks put on their thinking caps for a fun-filled trivia night in Bangor.

Eastern Maine Community College held it's 7th annual Maine Trivia Tournament. More than 30 teams competed Friday Night for $500.

All proceeds benefit the EMCC Foundation, which helps to support the college's students, programs, equipment and more.

Winner, Aaron Hoovler, said, "We've decided to donate that money toward an incoming freshman next year whose graduating from Bangor High School this year."

"We are so pleased that the community came together. We raised over $2,500 for student scholarship. We are so appreciative."

The room where trivia was held at Eastern Maine Community College was filled with people. Organizers said next year they're planning on finding a bigger space.