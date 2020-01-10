Maine Teacher of the Year to be honored at College Football National Championship

It's a big weekend ahead for the Maine Teacher of the Year..

Joe Hennessey, the 2019 recipient from Piscataquis Community High School is headed to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff Championship.

Joe will be joined by teachers of the year from across the nation.

The teachers will be recognized at the big game between LSU and Clemson on Monday Night.

This is the final "official" act for Hennessey as Teacher of the Year.

Heather Whitaker from Gorham Middle School is the 2020 honoree.