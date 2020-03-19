Maine Supreme Court upholds approval of energy corridor

The state supreme court has rejected a challenge to the approval of a 145-mile power transmission corridor in western Maine.

NextEra Energy Resources appealed after the Maine Public Utilities Commission granted the go-ahead to the $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect.

In its unanimous ruling, the court rejected EextEra's complaint that the PUC made a number of errors.

Mainers could have the final say. Opponents of the project collected enough signatures to put the project on the November ballot.