Maine Supreme Court to hear arguments in dispute over transmission line petitions

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday via video conference over disputed petitions that helped to put a $1 billion hydropower transmission corridor project on the November ballot.

Backers of the project contend the secretary of state misinterpreted a law when he accepted some petitions notarized by people who also worked for groups collecting petitions. If the court agrees, then the number of petitions would fall short of the threshold of about 63,000 for the a statewide referendum.

The New England Clean Energy Connect project would bring hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid via a 145-mile transmission line through western Maine.

Arguments in the case of Delbert Reed v. Secretary of State are set to begin at 10 a.m.

The court livestreams hearings at this link: https://www.courts.maine.gov/maine_courts/supreme/stream.shtml