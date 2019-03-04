Maine Supreme Court to hear appeal of Luc Tieman

Maine's highest court will hear the appeal Tuesday of a Fairfield man convicted of killing his wife and burying her in his parents' backyard.

35-year-old Luc Tieman was found guilty of murder last April for the shooting death of 34-year-old Valerie Harmon in August of 2016.

Tieman first told police his wife disappeared, but when her body was found two weeks later, he said she died from an overdose.

Tieman is asking the supreme court to overturn his 55 year prison sentence on the grounds the jury should not have been allowed to view Harmon's facebook messenger conversations.

Tieman also argues the state did not have enough evidence to prove the murder.

