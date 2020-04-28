Maine Supreme Court hears petition arguments surrounding CMP project

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will soon be weighing in on whether CMP's one billion dollar hydropower transmission corridor project will be put on the November ballot.

Justices heard arguments this morning about a dispute over petition signatures.

Former Central Maine Power Operations Manager Delbert Reed claims that the Secretary of State misinterpreted a law by accepting petitions notarized by groups that were collecting signatures.

If the court agrees, then the number of necessary signatures would fall short to qualify for a state wide referendum.

And the project would continue without a vote.

“What the secretary concluded, when they swore an oath before a notary, that notary was authorized by law to administer oaths at that time. The constitution does not require them to find a notary who promised to remain so for the remainder of the campaign," said David Kallin, representing Mainers for Local Power.

“What the legislature did not want was for people who were interested in assisting the substance of a direct initiative, to also serve as notaries public," said Nolan Reichel, representing Delbert Reed.

The New England Clean Energy Connect would bring hydropower from Canada to New England via transmission lines through parts of Western Maine.