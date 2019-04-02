Maine Supreme Court Justice hosts workshop on program to help Veterans in trouble with the law

One in five veterans has symptoms of a mental health disorder or cognitive impairment.

Due to these mental health issues Veterans can find themselves getting in trouble with the law.

That's why Justice Nancy Mills has helped implement Veterans Treatment Courts in Maine.

She hosted a workshop for mental health workers, social workers and others to learn about the program.

These courts require regular court appearances, as well as mandatory attendance at treatment sessions and frequent random testing for drug and alcohol use.

Justice Mills says veterans respond favorably to the structured environment of the court given their past experiences in the Armed Forces.

Mills says, "Many of them had no prior record and no substance abuse or mental health issues prior to their service and when they come back based on their experiences in combat, based on PTSD issues they find themselves involved in the criminal justice system and what they need is help and our thanks as opposed to being sent to prison."

There are currently two Veterans Treatment Courts in the state.

One in Kennebec County and on in Cumberland County.

Mills says it is her goal to see more of these courts established throughout the state.