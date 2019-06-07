Maine Student Loan Bill of Rights legislation moves forward

A bill to establish a student loan bill of rights in Maine has passed in the State Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Assistant Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, is aimed at giving basic consumer protections for people who've borrowed money to pay for education.

It would create an oversight system in Maine, and establish strict guidelines for lenders, who have been accused of "predatory practices."

Currently there's oversight for other loan servicers such as mortgage lenders.

"It's a testament to how deep this issue is affecting peoples' lives all throughout the state of Maine," said Vitelli. "It doesn't matter what age you are. It doesn't matter where you live -- whether you're in a rural or an urban setting. The burden of student debt been just stopping people from moving forward."

The bill now goes to the House for a vote.