Maine Statehood and Bicentennial Conference underway

In July 1819, a majority of voters in the District of Maine voted to separate from Massachusetts.

In March of 1820, Maine officially became the 23rd state in the nation.

The University of Maine is celebrating this week with the Maine Statehood and Bicentennial Conference.

It will feature a series of events from concerts to panels to keynote speakers.

The goal of the event is to honor Maine's unique history, culture, arts, and more.

"Often times we are often looking to the future and very much focused on the present, so that kind of round number of a bicentennial is a great moment to stop, pause, and reflect a little bit about a lot of contemporary issues that actually have much longer roots in Maine history, society, and culture that we usually recognize" said Liam Riordan of the University of Maine.

This conference is just one of several events happening across the state to mark Maine's bicentennial.

Maine will celebrate its 200th birthday on March 15th, 2020.

Along with the conference, UMaine will host the Maine History Festival tomorrow at the Collins Center for the Arts.

For more information visit: https://umaine.edu/mhc/me-bicentennial/.