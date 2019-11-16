Maine State Police reminding folks to clean snow and ice off cars

The Maine State Police want to remind people to clear their cars of all snow and ice before driving after an accident on I-95 in Houlton earlier today.

30-year-old Kristin Harmon of Bangor was driving south on Interstate 95 when a large chunk of ice came off the top of a car driven by 48-year-old Rose Rodriguez of Presque Isle.

The large piece of ice went through Harmon's windshield.

Rodriguiz was issued a traffic summons for an unsecured load on her vehicle.

No one was injured.