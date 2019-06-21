Maine State Police Awards ceremony held in Vassalboro honors many

Recognizing those who have gone above and beyond was the mission achieved Friday by Maine State Troopers during their annual awards ceremony.

Colonel John Cote with the Maine State Police said, " I think people could ride along with our members. Every day they'd be amazed at the good work we do."

Among those honored was Trooper Benjamin Campbell who died in the line of duty in April. Campbell's wife, Hillary, accepted the Posthumous Commendation from Colonel John Cote

Cote added, "We'd gone 22 years without coming up with this presentation, I pray we go many years more before we ever do this again."

A LaGrange man was given a bravery award for his actions when he came upon a car crash in Bangor last November. Cote said, "Man, especially when civilians step up and give us a hand or help people around them, it's important we need to pause and recognize them."

Arthur LaPlante dragged a woman from a burning car, police said because of his actions, the woman survived.

Lt. Rod Charette, with the Maine State Police said, "Trooper Bean's actions while exposing himself to carbon monoxide, likely saved the lives of both the occupants of this home."

Bean grabbed a gas mask from his cruiser and entered a Hudson home last winter, his bravery recognized with this award. Trooper Bean explained, "This isn't why we do what we do, it's nice to get an award for it, but at the end of the day, I would have done the same thing without an award."

Last summer, Troopers Andrew Hardy and Caleb McGary played key roles during a standoff in Dixmont. Charette added, "Troopers Hardy and McGary, despite being fired upon, maintained their position." Their actions also recognized by their peers Friday with a bravery award.

Corporal Adam Schmidt who patrols in York County was named trooper of the year. Schmidt said, “Since joining the organization, I’ve had opportunities to be a part of so much that this agency has to offer.”

Cote said, “This is a good day. Probably the call that I get to make to the person who has been selected to become the trooper of the year, that's probably my favorite call to make. There is so much history and heritage and that title is really coveted by our members.