Maine State Police bring back Motor Unit

The Maine State Police are returning an elite unit to the road.

The State Police Motor Unit is back.

A ceremony Friday afternoon marked their official return...

Although troopers were present during some of the funeral ceremonies for Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell earlier this week.

The bikes have been off the road since 1951 and will be used primarily for special events and recruitment...

"For the first 15 years of our existence we rode nothing but motorcycles," said Maine State Police Cpl. Thomas Fiske. "Didn't matter what the weather was, all 12 months. It makes me very proud to be able to bring this back in honor of the history in the heritage of the Maine State Police."

While they will be primarily ceremonial, officials say they are still a very valuable tool in emergency situations due to their agility and smaller size.

