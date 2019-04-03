Maine State Police Trooper killed in crash on I-95

Maine State Police said a trooper was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hampden.

It happened just after 7:30, south of the Coldbrook Road overpass.

They're not releasing his name at this time.

We're told the trooper was out of his vehicle assisting a vehicle that had become disabled.

Police say a tractor trailer was also involved.

He was taken to a Bangor hospital where he died.

Police said a news conference is expected at the State Police Barracks in Bangor at 3 p.m.

We will continue to cover this it develops.