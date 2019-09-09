Maine State Police: Suspects considered "armed and dangerous"

Police are looking for 2 suspects considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting in Northern maine.

Just before 6am Monday, police say they received a 9-1-1 call from an unidentified male saying he had been shot and was dying.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jomo White, 31, black male, 6'0, 220, black hair, brown eyes, last known address Atlanta, GA. Mr. White may have shaved his head and/or beard to change his appearance.

The second suspect is Jason Alexander, 44, white male, 5'9, 220, brown hair, blue eyes, last known address Blaine, ME.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

They found the man in a residence on Northern Road and he was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known at this time.

Area businesses and schools were placed either on lock-down or closed for much of the day.

University of Maine Presque Isle campus offices re-opened at noon and classes were set to resume at 2 Monday.

Northern Maine Community College officials opted to keep the campus closed Monday, with the plan to re-open as normal Tuesday morning.

NMCC has asked students living on campus to remain vigilant and refrain from allowing people not known to students from entering buildings as the shooter has not yet been identified by police.

Again, Both men should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees either of these two men, please call the Maine State Police at 532-5400, Presque Isle PD at 764-4476, or Aroostook County CRIME STOPPERS at (800) 638-8477.

CRIME STOPPERS is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these two suspects. Anyone found to have aided either of these men in evading arrest will be subject to prosecution.

