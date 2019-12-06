Maine State Police Pink Patch Project raises $10K to fight breast cancer

Maine State Police raised $10,000 to help fight breast cancer through its Pink Patch Project.

State Police sold the pink patches to raise money for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

On Thursday, State Police presented a check to the Maine Cancer Foundation. for the money they raised.

The head of the department says everyone involved is honored to do what they can.

"Anytime the Maine State Police and the Maine Cancer Foundation can partner and bring awareness to those who are serving our people in Maine so well, we're going to jump at that chance," said Col. John Cote.

The money will go to a very good cause.

The Maine Cancer Foundation organizes the *Tri for a Cure* each year.