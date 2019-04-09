Maine State Police Colonel: Detective Ben Campbell "had the heart of a guardian"

It was a somber day in Portland as funeral services were held for Detective Ben Campbell.

His funeral was held at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Detective Campbell died last week in the line of duty while he was trying to help a driver who had spun out on I-95.

In what investigators say was a "bizarre" accident, Campbell was hit by a tire of passing logging truck and killed.

Today, an estimated 3,000 people came out to pay their respects to the fallen trooper, including those representing law enforcement agencies from 18 states.

Detective Campbell was remembered by his colleagues and friends, who took to the podium to share their memories with the crowd.

Colonel John Cote, said of Campbell, “At Ben’s very core was a cornerstone of integrity.... At his center, Ben had the heart of a guardian.”

Detective Campbell’s wife, Hilary, addressed the audience and delivered a very emotional message, sharing a message about her love for her husband. "I can’t begin to say everything I wanted to... I love you. I love you with every piece of my being....you were my hero from the first moment that I saw you.”

State Police say it's going to take time to heal but they're gracious for the outpouring of support.

Lt. Erik Baker: "It was a lot of hugging. It was a lot of crying. There's a lot of just being able to talk to each other. We're all going through the same emotions. We're all human. As you can see, as Hillary got out of the vehicle with their little baby that makes you all cry. You just can't help it. We're really working to heal ourselves but also we want to make sure they we provide Ben and his family the outpouring of support along the way and after the funeral is done as well."