Maine State Plan on Aging listening sessions coming up

The Maine Office of Aging and Disability Services is asking for help ahead of a few public listening sessions.

Are you an older adult, an adult with a physical disability, a caregiver, a pre-retiree - or a veteran or service provider?

If so, you are asked share your experiences to help shape a plan to address community needs.

There are two sessions.

The first on Tuesday the 15th at the Eastern Area Agency on Aging offices at 240 State Street in Brewer from 2-4.

The second will be the following day, Wednesday the 16th at the University of Machias Performing Arts Center at 116 O'Brien Avenue in Machias.

It will also be from 2-4.

Space is limited, you are asked to RSVP by calling 941-2865

