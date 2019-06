State parks are looking to hire lifeguards this summer and have hiked the rate of pay.

The raise is designed to help break a staffing shortage seen in recent years.

The positions are full time and include some perks.

If you're at least 17, a certified lifeguard, and would like to apply, you can find information about applying here: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/get_involved/employment_opportunities.shtml